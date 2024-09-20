Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $171.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.10. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.