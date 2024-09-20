Inspire Investing LLC Sells 18,278 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,278 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

