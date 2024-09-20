Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $34,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.