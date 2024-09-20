Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $164.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

