Instrumental Wealth LLC Acquires 8,094 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 941.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,621,133 shares of company stock worth $435,749,957. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.