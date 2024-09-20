Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,455 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after purchasing an additional 443,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after buying an additional 316,649 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Insulet by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after buying an additional 289,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 462.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,361,000 after acquiring an additional 246,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Up 0.7 %

PODD opened at $237.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $243.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Insulet

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.