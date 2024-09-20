Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Intapp worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 45,254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intapp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INTA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $182,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,660,517.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $182,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,660,517.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares in the company, valued at $26,177,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,950. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intapp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of INTA opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.