Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 428,699 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $72,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after buying an additional 1,072,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $243.92 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

