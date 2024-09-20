Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Shares of ABBV opened at $193.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

