Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Up 3.2%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.28. 95,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 104,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITR. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITR

Integra Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$113.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.19.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post 0.0299899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.