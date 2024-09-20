Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intel by 86.2% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,642,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $391,533,000 after buying an additional 5,851,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,592,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.03. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

