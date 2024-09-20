InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93.

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

