InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,471 ($72.27).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.64) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($97.75) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 8,014 ($105.87) on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,636 ($74.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,790 ($116.12). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,732.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,936.98. The stock has a market cap of £12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,712.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,237.29%.

In other news, insider Ron Kalifa bought 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($100.71) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($68,384.36). 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

