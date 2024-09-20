Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 110,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 96,734 shares.The stock last traded at $24.49 and had previously closed at $24.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $414.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 342,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $6,730,169.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,595,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,387,182.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 301,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 199,359 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

