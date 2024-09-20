International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,181 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $35,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

NYSE IBM opened at $213.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $218.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

