International Paper to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $792,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $927,956 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

