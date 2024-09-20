InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.66

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.66 and traded as high as C$13.01. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.96, with a volume of 1,022,068 shares trading hands.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

