Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,864.11

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,864.11 ($64.26) and traded as high as GBX 5,105 ($67.44). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,040 ($66.58), with a volume of 264,918 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($68.69) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.66) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,351 ($70.69).

The stock has a market cap of £8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,652.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,841.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,864.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 6,736.84%.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

