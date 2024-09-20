Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Gap Up to $5.40

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $8.38. Intuitive Machines shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 40,670,891 shares.

LUNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,593,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 570,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $3,469,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,593,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 440,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $2,654,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,492,841.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,827,154 shares of company stock valued at $9,893,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

