Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.21

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 2767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.