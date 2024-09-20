Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.21

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 2767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

