Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.21

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 2767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
