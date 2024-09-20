Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.57

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.57 and traded as high as $67.61. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $67.53, with a volume of 5,718 shares trading hands.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned about 0.43% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.
