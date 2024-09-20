Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 66,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 104,471 shares.The stock last traded at $41.30 and had previously closed at $41.31.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,219,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,495,000 after purchasing an additional 31,717 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,206,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,027,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 182,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

