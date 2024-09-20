Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IUS opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

