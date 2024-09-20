Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.