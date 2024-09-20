Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.95

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.94, with a volume of 159661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.92.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.57.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,587,000. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,445,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 484.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.