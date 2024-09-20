Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.60. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 174,164 shares.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 661.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

