Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.60. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 174,164 shares.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
