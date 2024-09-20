Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.36

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

