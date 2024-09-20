Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Ipsen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $31.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $34.06.
About Ipsen
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ipsen
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.