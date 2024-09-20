Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $31.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial.

