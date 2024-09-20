IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Up 8.3%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 36,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 703,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

IQ-AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.37.

IQ-AI Company Profile

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

Further Reading

