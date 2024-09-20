Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $456.29

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 456.29 ($6.03) and traded as low as GBX 455.46 ($6.02). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 455.46 ($6.02), with a volume of 4,611 shares.

Irish Continental Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £760.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,469.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 462.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 456.29.

Irish Continental Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Irish Continental Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,193.55%.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

