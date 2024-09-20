IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 120,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 158,793 shares.The stock last traded at $11.85 and had previously closed at $11.89.

IRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

