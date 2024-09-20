iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,127 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,411,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 99,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 426,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $62.74.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

