iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,952,000 after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

