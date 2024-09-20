iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 308,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 750,390 shares.The stock last traded at $59.74 and had previously closed at $59.67.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

