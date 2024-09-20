iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $12.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.83.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (HEWC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks, hedged against movements in the Canadian dollar for USD investors. HEWC was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.