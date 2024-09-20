iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.94

iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.94 and traded as high as $68.64. iShares Global Utilities ETF shares last traded at $68.38, with a volume of 27,481 shares trading hands.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $143.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

