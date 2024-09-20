iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.38

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.38 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 76330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 984,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after buying an additional 108,350 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

