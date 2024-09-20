iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $381,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

BATS HYDB opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.62. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

