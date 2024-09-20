iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22. 206,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.
iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.
