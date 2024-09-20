iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.22. 206,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

Get iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.