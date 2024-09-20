iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Trading Up 1.1%

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 63,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.71.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.
