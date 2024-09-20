iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Trading Up 1.1%

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 63,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHH Free Report ) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.76% of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

