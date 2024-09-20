iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.43

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 39877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3,239.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 461,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 447,429 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 587,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,049 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 595,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 44,360 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

