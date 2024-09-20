iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.78. 53,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

