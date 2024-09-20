iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.86 and last traded at $45.78. 53,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.73.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.