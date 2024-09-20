iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,945 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $76,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $106.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

