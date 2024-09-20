iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Shares Up 1.3%

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$31.44 and last traded at C$31.42. 1,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.01.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.33.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.