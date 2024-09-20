iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.46

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and traded as high as $38.91. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 255,026 shares.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,023,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,594,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,704,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

