iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 76,727 shares.The stock last traded at $62.33 and had previously closed at $62.48.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Free Report) by 112.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.5% of Syntrinsic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

