iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 48,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,872,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $373.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.97 and a 200-day moving average of $348.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

