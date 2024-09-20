iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 206.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,728,000 after acquiring an additional 183,480 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,602,000. Finally, Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,062,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $286.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.96. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

