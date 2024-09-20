iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Reduced by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $87.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

