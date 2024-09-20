iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 978,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,530,108 shares.The stock last traded at $110.44 and had previously closed at $110.42.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
