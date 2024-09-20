iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 978,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 2,530,108 shares.The stock last traded at $110.44 and had previously closed at $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,698,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,047,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.